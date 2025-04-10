Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.65% of Evotec worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Evotec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVO opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

