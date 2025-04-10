Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in International Paper by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of IP opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

