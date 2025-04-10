Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 1,276,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,775,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

