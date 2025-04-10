Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.73% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $736.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

