Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,258.56. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $376,849.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,265.44. This represents a 80.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,210 shares of company stock worth $1,028,124. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.