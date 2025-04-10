Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.19 Million Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

