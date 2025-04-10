Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,359,000 after buying an additional 234,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $307,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,050,000 after buying an additional 65,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 10.4 %

LECO opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $243.91. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

