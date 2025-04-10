Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.50 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 276.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 40.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

