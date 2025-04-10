Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 824,092 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 232,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $722,129.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,816.49. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

