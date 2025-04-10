Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.16 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79.

CGI Dividend Announcement

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

