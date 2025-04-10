Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.43 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.89% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 672,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 105,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

