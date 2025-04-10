Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.55 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 5.5 %

MKC stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

