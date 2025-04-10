Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.40 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,597 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 212,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

