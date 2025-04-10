Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.79 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755,950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 336,823 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

