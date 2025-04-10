Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

