Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $10,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

