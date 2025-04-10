Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.58 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 321.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of La-Z-Boy worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 244.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $39.02 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

