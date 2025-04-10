Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.72 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

