Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.