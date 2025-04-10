Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
