Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.71% of Marten Transport worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

