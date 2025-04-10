Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,367,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Carter’s worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.