Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.85 Million Stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,925 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

CTKB opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $479.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.41. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

