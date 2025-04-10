Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.92 Million Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.60% of First Bank worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 1,307.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,737,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in First Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

