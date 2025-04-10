Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.43% of The Hackett Group worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

