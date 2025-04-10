Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.00% of Arhaus worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 134,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 537,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 157,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

