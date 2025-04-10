Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.31% of Ducommun worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

