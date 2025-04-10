Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $684.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

