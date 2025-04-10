Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 461,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 211.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 828.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.24 million, a P/E ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 2.58.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

