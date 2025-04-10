Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 23,800 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,155. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,310,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,729.92. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,213 shares of company stock worth $4,414,121. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.75. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

