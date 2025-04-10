Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 267,694 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,820.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,854 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Denny’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 251,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

