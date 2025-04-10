Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 3,144 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

