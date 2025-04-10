Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Globant worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $112.14 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

