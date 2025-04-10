Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.36% of Northeast Bank worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

