Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 101,763 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,763 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.58% of Perimeter Solutions worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

