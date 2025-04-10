Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,609,778 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609,778 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.33% of ACCO Brands worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.