Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 30,400 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.99% of Regional Management worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 16,219 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $554,851.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 990,894 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,483.74. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,415.83. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

