Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,465 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 73.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Equifax Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

