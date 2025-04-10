Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,115 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

