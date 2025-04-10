Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 644 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

