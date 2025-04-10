Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 651,435 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.