Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 855,780 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,780 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

