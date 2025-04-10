Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.22.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Blackstone by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,302,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

