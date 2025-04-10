Wells Fargo & Company Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $120.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

