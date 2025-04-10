Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Trading Up 8.5 %

Z opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

