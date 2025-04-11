114,738 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 377,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,151,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 47,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

