12,729 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 338.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $332,699. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.61 million, a PE ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

