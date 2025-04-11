19,100 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Annexon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Annexon by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon Trading Down 2.8 %

ANNX stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

