221,347 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 221,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

