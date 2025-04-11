2,703 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

