3,000 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOW. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOW opened at $38.02 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

